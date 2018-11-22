The pop culture we’re thankful for this Thanksgiving

EW gives thanks
Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros; Ben Rothstein/Twentieth Century Fox; Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Lynn Johnson/Focus Features
Love, Simon
Ben Rothstein/Fox
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Peter Kavinsky
Netflix
Asian representation in pop culture
Masha Weisberg/NETFLIX;ELIZABETH KITCHENS/Sony Pictures; Sanja Bucko/WARNER BROS.; CGV Arthouse; Will Heath/NBC/Getty Images
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s breakup
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Ariana Grande’s journey
Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty Images
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
Portkey Games
Love Island
ITV
Angels in America on Broadway
Helen Maybanks
The Good Fight
CBS
Mac's dance in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Patrick McElhenney/FXX
Hugh Grant’s dancing in Paddington 2
Warner Bros.
The rescue of Brooklyn Nine-Nine
John P. Fleenor/FOX
More Brooklyn Nine-Nine
FOX via Getty Images
Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette
Netflix
Albums evoking the sound of a lost Southern California summer
Younger and The Bold Type
TV Land
Book Club
Melinda Sue Gordon/Paramount Pictures
FilmStruck
Walter Daran/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
Supernatural
Jack Rowand/The CW
The “Sandman Universe” comics (The Dreaming, House of Whispers, Lucifer, Books of Magic)
DC Entertainment
Kristin Chenoweth on Trial & Error
NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Making a Murderer Part 2
Netflix
"The Dinners of Death"
Shudder
The year of Constance Wu
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Kim's Convenience
CBC
Peter (Rob Delaney) in Deadpool 2
20th Century Fox
The Good Place
Colleen Hayes/NBC
Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) on New Amsterdam
Francisco Roman/NBC
