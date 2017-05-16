Inside the Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Upfronts Party

Stars from 'This Is Us,' '13 Reasons Why,' 'Scandal,' and more celebrated the forthcoming television season with EW & PEOPLE at Second Floor in New York City

By EW Staff May 15, 2017 at 11:36 PM EDT

Jennifer Hudson

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE

Jennifer Hudson was among the celebrities attending Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE's Upfront Party on May 15, 2017 in New York City.

Molly Bernard, Mandy Moore, and Brian Tyree Henry

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE

 Tommy Dorfman and Brandon Flynn

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
 Camren Renee Bicondova 

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Casey Cott, Jaimie Alexander, and Camila Mendes

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE

Rumer Willis 

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Josh Radnor and Nicole Richie

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
 Lea DeLaria and Debra Messing

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
 Natalie Martinez and Jaimie Alexander

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Lea DeLaria 

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
  Brian Tyree Henry and Molly Bernard

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, Jess Cagle, Debra Messing and Eric McCormack

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Elizabeth Gillies

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Tom Verica, Scott Foley, and Milo Ventimiglia 

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Retta

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Michelle Vergara Moore and Toby Leonard Moore 

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
DeWanda Wise, Alano Miller, Misha Green, and Aisha Hinds

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Camren Renee Bicondova 

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
  Mae Whitman and Molly Bernard

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
David Alan Grier 

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Jaimie Alexander

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Dennis Haysbert and Sterling K. Brown

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
 Anne Heche 

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Christian Navarro 

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
 Darby Stanchfield and Guillermo Diaz

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Amin Joseph 

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Jess Cagle, Justin Hartley and Eric McCormack

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Andy Cohen and Taylor Kinney

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
 Grace Gealey Byers

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Yvette Nicole Brown and Christian Navarro

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Jeff Garlin, Morgan Spurlock and Marlon Wayans

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Lea DeLaria and Emma Myles

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Taylor Kinney and Sarah Shahi

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Damon J. Gillespie, Ted Sutherland, Auli'i Cravalho and Taylor Richardson

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Alyssa Kempinski and Okieriete Onaodowan

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Essence Atkins and Marlon Wayans

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Yvette Nicole Brown and Scott Foley

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Brian Tyree Henry, Debra Messing and Sterling K. Brown

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Sean Hayes and Anne Heche

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Lisa Turner and Diego Klattenhoff 

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Jussie Smollett

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Yvette Nicole Brown, Justin Hartley and Bernard David Jones

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
David Alan Grier, Zachary Levi and Matt Iseman

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Natalie Martinez and Hill Harper

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Holt McCallany and Francois Arnaud

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
By EW Staff