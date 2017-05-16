Inside the Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Upfronts Party
Stars from 'This Is Us,' '13 Reasons Why,' 'Scandal,' and more celebrated the forthcoming television season with EW & PEOPLE at Second Floor in New York City
Jennifer Hudson
Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Jennifer Hudson was among the celebrities attending Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE's Upfront Party on May 15, 2017 in New York City.
Molly Bernard, Mandy Moore, and Brian Tyree Henry
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Tommy Dorfman and Brandon Flynn
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Camren Renee Bicondova
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Casey Cott, Jaimie Alexander, and Camila Mendes
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Rumer Willis
Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Josh Radnor and Nicole Richie
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Lea DeLaria and Debra Messing
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Natalie Martinez and Jaimie Alexander
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Lea DeLaria
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Brian Tyree Henry and Molly Bernard
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, Jess Cagle, Debra Messing and Eric McCormack
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Elizabeth Gillies
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Tom Verica, Scott Foley, and Milo Ventimiglia
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Retta
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Michelle Vergara Moore and Toby Leonard Moore
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
DeWanda Wise, Alano Miller, Misha Green, and Aisha Hinds
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Camren Renee Bicondova
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Mae Whitman and Molly Bernard
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
David Alan Grier
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Jaimie Alexander
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Dennis Haysbert and Sterling K. Brown
Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Anne Heche
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Christian Navarro
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Darby Stanchfield and Guillermo Diaz
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Amin Joseph
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Jess Cagle, Justin Hartley and Eric McCormack
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Andy Cohen and Taylor Kinney
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Grace Gealey Byers
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Yvette Nicole Brown and Christian Navarro
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Jeff Garlin, Morgan Spurlock and Marlon Wayans
Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Lea DeLaria and Emma Myles
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Taylor Kinney and Sarah Shahi
Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Damon J. Gillespie, Ted Sutherland, Auli'i Cravalho and Taylor Richardson
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Alyssa Kempinski and Okieriete Onaodowan
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Essence Atkins and Marlon Wayans
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Yvette Nicole Brown and Scott Foley
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Brian Tyree Henry, Debra Messing and Sterling K. Brown
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Sean Hayes and Anne Heche
Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Lisa Turner and Diego Klattenhoff
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Jussie Smollett
Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Yvette Nicole Brown, Justin Hartley and Bernard David Jones
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
David Alan Grier, Zachary Levi and Matt Iseman
Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Natalie Martinez and Hill Harper
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
Holt McCallany and Francois Arnaud
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE
