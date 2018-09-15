Emmys 2018: See stars party ahead of the ceremony

September 15, 2018 at 02:26 PM EDT
Tiffany Haddish attends The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA 2nd annual Emmy Nominees Night. 
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Sarah Drew, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton attend The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA 2nd annual Emmy Nominees Night. 
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Sydelle Noel, Tichina Arnold, Gabrielle Carteris, Dascha Polanco, Samira Wiley, Tracee Ellis Ross and Megan Mullally attend The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA 2nd annual Emmy Nominees Night. 
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Tichina Arnold, Dascha Polanco, and Tracee Ellis Ross attend The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA 2nd annual Emmy Nominees Night. 
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Casey Wilson, Rachael Harris, Adam Pally, and Cheryl Hines attend The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA 2nd annual Emmy Nominees Night. 
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Jeannie Mai and Darren Criss attend The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA 2nd annual Emmy Nominees Night. 
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Ricky Martin and Trevor Noah attend The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA 2nd annual Emmy Nominees Night. 
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Busy Philipps attends The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA 2nd annual Emmy Nominees Night. 
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally attend The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA 2nd annual Emmy Nominees Night. 
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Rumer Willis attends the Audi Pre-Emmys party. 
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Kunal Nayyar attends the Audi Pre-Emmys Party. 
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Jean-Marc Vallee attends the Audi Pre-Emmys Party. 
Rich Polk/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland attends the Audi Pre-Emmys Party. 
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Thandie Newton attends the Audi Pre-Emmys Party. 
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Issa Rae attends the Audi Pre-Emmys Party. 
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Madeline Brewer attends the Audi Pre-Emmys Party. 
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the Audi Pre-Emmys Party. 
Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Milo Ventimiglia and Adina Porter attend the Audi Pre-Emmys Party. 
Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Issa Rae and Samira Wiley attend the Audi Pre-Emmys Party. 
Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Nina Kiri and Madeline Brewer attend the Audi Pre-Emmys Party. 
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
