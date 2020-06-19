Watch Drag Race alums Bob the Drag Queen and Peppermint's Black Queer Town Hall

It's always a good time when Bob the Drag Queen and Peppermint get together, and the duo's Black Queer Town Hall looks to be no different.

The three-day virtual event runs Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT each day. A partner event of NYC Pride, the Black Queer Town Hall will be streaming via GLAAD's Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The digital gathering will center "healing, rejoicing, mourning, and love in the black queer community," Bob said in an announcement video. The three days will also feature performances, roundtable discussions, and fundraising opportunities for Black Lives Matter, Black LGBTQ organizations, and local Black LGBTQ drag performers. The event replaces the previously announced Pride 2020 Drag Fest.

While the event is free, the two performers encouraged fans to donate to the scheduled performers and to organizations serving black LGBTQ people. The GoFundMe for the event has already raised over $106,000 out of the $150,000 goal.

"During this time, I've been seeing a lot of Black tragedy," Bob said in a statement. "That's important. People need to see that. But it's also important that we share Black success, Black victory, and Black lives. Especially queer Black lives. Especially trans Black lives. This is an opportunity to get together and rejoice in all things that are beautiful, black, and queer."

The two friends have both been vocal about Black Lives Matter and recently discussed BLM, racism in drag, intersectionality, and more on YouTube.

Stream the Black Queer Town Hall above.