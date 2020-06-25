Disneyland's reopening has been postponed

Disneyland will not be opening back up on July 17 after all.

In a statement released Wednesday, Disney confirmed that the previously announced phased reopening plan would no longer be happening after the state of California's guidelines for theme parks were delayed. "The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4," the statement reads. "Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials. Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date."

It's not all bad news, however. The theme park's Downtown Disney District will still reopen on July 9 as planned, with all health and safety protocols and approvals in place. Other Disney parks, such as Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Walt Disney World Resort, have been approved to reopen.

The Disneyland news comes as the state of California has reported a large increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days.

