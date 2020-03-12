Disneyland to close until end of March over coronavirus concerns

The happiest place on Earth is closing its doors.

Disneyland Resort will close until the end of March due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, Disney announced Thursday. The move comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended a statewide cancellation of all gatherings of 250 or more people on Wednesday.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month," Disney said in a statement. "We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies."

Disney also stated it will continue to pay resort employees, known as cast members, during the closure. Disneyland hotels will remain open until Monday, March 16, to allow guests to make travel arrangements, and Downtown Disney, the outdoor shopping center located outside the parks, will remain open. Disney said it "will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period."

A representative for Walt Disney World said there are no current plans to close the Orlando, Fla., resort.

This is only the sixth time in Disneyland's history that the park has unexpectedly closed. Other instances included a national day of mourning after President John F. Kennedy's assassination, and closures in the wake of the 1994 Northridge earthquake and 9/11.

Disney has now joined the flood of cancellations, postponements, and closures that have been announced this week amid the ongoing spread of COVID-19. On Thursday, all of New York's Broadway theaters announced they would shut down for a month, almost all major sports leagues have suspended or postponed their seasons, and numerous film releases, concert tours, conventions, and music and film festivals have been canceled or delayed.

