Guests were evacuated from park property after a small fire broke out Tuesday night at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla.

According to several local news outlets, the blaze started next to the Cinderella Castle around 6:45 p.m. and was quickly extinguished, though concerned guests shared footage from the scene that saw emergency vehicles driving down Main Street.

The Orlando Sentinel indicated that fire personnel treated a Disney security guard who inhaled dry chemicals from a fire extinguisher, though no serious injuries were reported.

Representatives for Disney World didn't immediately provide EW with clarification on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

Several visitors who posted video from the park reported seeing smoke outside the Cinderella Castle structure, while others expressed shock at seeing fire trucks traversing the pathways.

One guest even tweeted: "This is definitely something we have never seen in all our years of visiting The Magic Kingdom."

Previously, the Magic Kingdom's Festival of Fantasy parade took an unplanned turn in 2018 when a giant mechanical dragon (inspired by the beastly form of Sleeping Beauty villain Maleficent) malfunctioned near the Liberty Square section of the park.

Magic Kingdom Disney World's Cinderella Castle. | Credit: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Elsewhere on Disney World property, the park is readying an expansion of its Epcot park with the addition of a new Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster, while the Hollywood Studios park will open its a massive, multi-day immersive experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser in March of 2022. Magic Kingdom is also currently working on opening a Tron-themed roller coaster as well as a rehab of its iconic Splash Mountain ride featuring scenes from the Princess and the Frog movie.

EW will update this post when more information becomes available. For now, see more videos from Tuesday's incident at the Magic Kingdom below.

