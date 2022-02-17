Located in California's Coachella Valley, the residential community is part of its Storyliving venture.

Mickey Mouse could be your landlord as Disney unveils plans to build mini city Cotino

Disney is giving new meaning to the House of Mouse, as the company unveiled plans to build a new residential community in California's Coachella Valley.

Set to launch in the state's Palm Springs region with a mini city called Cotino, the endeavor signals the start of Disney's new Storyliving initiative, announced Wednesday as involving multiple "master-planned" communities intended to "inspire" residents to foster new friends amid "vibrant new neighborhoods that are infused with the Company's special brand of magic."

Cotino Community Storyliving by Disney Disney has announced its new Cotino residential community. | Credit: Storyliving by Disney; Inset: Disney Resorts

Judging by the early concept art, Cotino — developed with help from Disney Imagineers who also work on Disney parks experiences — will follow through on the company's promise for "attention to detail, unique amenities, and special touches that are Disney hallmarks," such as beaches built around a 24-acre lagoon, resort-style dining and retail areas, entertainment venues, and general aesthetic flair.

Co-developed with DMB Development, Cotino will boast estates, single-family homes, and condominiums, as well as special neighborhoods designated for people over the age of 55.

Cotino Community Storyliving by Disney An overview of Disney's Cotino residential community | Credit: Storyliving by Disney

"Disney cast members trained in the company's legendary guest service will operate the community association," the announcement reads. "Through a club membership, Disney will also provide access to curated experiences, such as wellness programming, entertainment ranging from live performances to cooking classes, philanthropic endeavors, seminars,and much more."

Additional Storyliving communities are expected to be built in various locations around the country.

Cotino isn't the first Disney initiative aimed at courting permanent residents to its properties; Walt Disney's original vision for the Epcot theme park involved building the attraction as a self-contained city — its name is actually an acronym standing for "Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow."

For those who care to experience their Disney days in a more fleeting fashion, the company is still pumping money into its parks division, with new roller coasters inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy and Tron as well as a two-day Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser immersive attraction, set to open at the Walt Disney World Resort in the near future.

See more concept art for Disney's Cotino residential community below.

Cotino Community Storyliving by Disney The entrance to Disney's Cotino residential community | Credit: Storyliving by Disney

Cotino Community Storyliving by Disney Disney's Cotino residential community will offer dining and retail. | Credit: Storyliving by Disney

Cotino Community Storyliving by Disney Stores and shops planned for Disney's Cotino residential community | Credit: Storyliving by Disney

Cotino Community Storyliving by Disney Disney's Cotino Community Storyliving will feature 'distinctively designed spaces, unique amenities, and world-renowned service.' | Credit: Storyliving by Disney