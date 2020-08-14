23 things to watch at DC FanDome

With DC FanDome only a week away, the schedule is finally here — and it's overwhelming. There are so many panels and video presentations to catch in just one day, spread across 100-plus hours of programming in six different locations within the FanDome. And with the insanely long list of participating talent, fans definitely won't want to miss any big moments. But how do you know which panels, first looks, and more to check out, especially when so many of them overlap?

Check out EW's roundup of the 23 most important things to tune in for, covering movies, TV shows, comic books, games, and so much more, when the event goes live at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Aug. 22. (All times listed below are PT.)

Image zoom Warner Bros. Pictures

10 a.m.: Wonder Woman 1984 panel (Hall of Heroes)

Along with an all-new sneak peek at the upcoming film, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal and director Patty Jenkins will answer questions from fans all over the world and discuss fan art and cosplay. The 25-minute panel will also feature a few more surprises.

10 a.m.: The Flash panel (WatchVerse — Monarch)

EW's own Chancellor Agard hosts this 40-minute panel with The Flash executive producer Eric Wallace and cast members Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight to break down both parts of season 6 and look ahead with an exclusive trailer for season 7.

10:45 a.m.: Black Lightning panel (WatchVerse – Monarch)

Join Black Lightning stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin "Krondon" Jones III, Jordan Calloway, and James Remar in this 35-minute panel celebrating the CW series as well as paying homage to the '90s.

11:30 a.m.: Pennyworth panel (WatchVerse – Monarch)

Series stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, and Emma Paetz and executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon will discuss this unique origin story about Batman's butler, Alfred Pennyworth, in a 20-minute panel looking back at the show's first season and revealing a few unexpected secrets about the season ahead.

11:45 a.m.: Introducing Flash panel (Hall of Heroes)

This 101-style conversation with The Flash filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, star Ezra Miller, and screenwriter Christina Hodson will give fans a speedy rundown (literally, the panel is only 10 minutes) on the first-ever Flash feature film.

Noon: The Suicide Squad panel (Hall of Heroes)

In this 30-minute panel, The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn will take on fan questions before bringing out Task Force X for a fast-paced, no-holds-barred Squad Showdown that tests every team member's knowledge and survival skills.

Image zoom Bettina Strauss/The CW

Noon: DC's Legends of Tomorrow panel (WatchVerse — Monarch)

This 35-minute panel moderated by EW's Chancellor Agard brings together DC's Legends of Tomorrow cast members Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton, and Shayan Sobhian and executive producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, and Grainne Godfree for a Q&A with inside scoop on favorite moments from past seasons and what they have in store for season 6.

12:30 p.m.: The Expansion of DC's Watchmen Universe panel (WatchVerse — Monarch)

This 25-minute panel features an in-depth discussion about DC's upcoming Rorschach comic book with writer Tom King and artist Jorge Fornés, moderated by Watchmen TV series creator Damon Lindelof.

1:15 p.m.: Doom Patrol panel (WatchVerse — Monarch)

Moderated by EW's Christian Holub, this 35-minute panel unites the "world's strangest heroes" — the Doom Patrol — for a deep-dive discussion into the beloved and bizarre series, featuring executive producers Jeremy Carver and Chris Dingess, co-executive producer Tamara Becher-Wilkinson, and series stars Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Karen Obilom, Abigail Shapiro, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk.

1:30 p.m.: Chris Daughtry performance (Hall of Heroes)

Bet you didn't expect musical performances during this fan event! If you want to have a quick, 10-minute dance party to break up your day of panels and presentations, check out Grammy nominee, DC superfan, and comic artist Chris Daughtry as he delivers a solo acoustic performance of "Waiting for Superman," a song inspired by the Man of Steel himself, that was the lead single from his eponymous band's 2013 album, Baptized. His appearance will also feature an exclusive full-band performance of his new song "World on Fire."

2:35 p.m.: Superman & Lois panel (WatchVerse — Kandor)

Join DC chief creative officer and publisher Jim Lee in a 30-minute conversation with executive producer and showrunner Todd Helbing and series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as they discuss the history of Superman from the comics to the screen, what fans can expect from Superman & Lois, and the significance of the characters in the world of today.

Image zoom Justice Con/YouTube

2:45 p.m.: The Snyder Cut of Justice League panel (Hall of Heroes)

It (allegedly) exists! Zack Snyder will field questions from fans and a few surprise guests as he discusses his upcoming cut of the 2017 feature film and the movement that made it happen during this 25-minute panel.

3 p.m.: Black Adam panel (Hall of Heroes)

Join star of the first-ever Black Adam feature film, Dwayne Johnson, for a Q&A… and a few surprises in this 15-minute panel.

4:30 p.m.: Shazam! panel (Hall of Heroes)

While Zachary Levi and the cast are "sworn to secrecy on the new script for their upcoming movie," this 10-minute panel will offer some clues about what the next movie might be about, with a few surprise guests dropping in.

5 p.m.: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game reveal (Hall of Heroes)

Will Arnett will host this highly anticipated video game reveal from Rocksteady Studios, creators of the Batman: Arkham franchise.

5 p.m.: Lucifer panel (WatchVerse — Monarch)

Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is back from Hell, and the series is bringing a never-before-seen blooper reel from season 4 along with an exclusive clip of "Another One Bites the Dust," from the upcoming musical episode. Director Sherwin Shilati joins Lucifer executive producers and showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich for this 20-minute panel to discuss what it took to put together such a massive musical episode — and how they've been able to keep it under wraps for so long.

5:30 p.m.: The Batman panel (Hall of Heroes)

Join The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves and host Aisha Tyler for a 30-minute discussion of the upcoming film… with a surprise (or two) for the fans. With Robert Pattinson included on the talent list for DC FanDome, fans can most likely expect a drop-in from the new Caped Crusader.

5:30 p.m.: Titans panel (WatchVerse — Monarch)

The explosive second season of Titans culminated with the long-awaited emergence of Nightwing as their leader and the tragic death of one of their own. And as a new mysterious threat looms, season 3 promises to be the biggest yet. Join executive producer Greg Walker and stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Damaris Lewis, Alan Ritchson, and Minka Kelly for a preview of the new season in this 30-minute panel.

5:30 p.m.: Ziggy Marley live performance (WatchVerse — McDuffie's Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House)

Another musical break to spice up your day features legendary artist Ziggy Marley, a Grammy-winning member of reggae music royalty, celebrating Blerd culture by performing some of his latest hits during a four-minute rooftop concert.

6:30 p.m.: Teen Titans: Spotlight on Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo panel (WatchVerse – Monarch)

New York Times best-selling author Kami Garcia and artist Gabriel Picolo will give fans an inside look at the creative process behind their hit Teen Titans young-adult graphic novel series and reveal some fun surprises in this 20-minute panel.

Image zoom The CW

6:45 p.m.: DC's Stargirl panel (WatchVerse — Athena)

DC's Stargirl creator and executive producer Geoff Johns joins cast members Brec Bassinger, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, and Cameron Gellman for a 35-minute panel full of inside scoop about the epic season 1 finale showdown and more.

7:30 p.m.: Batwoman panel (WatchVerse — Athena)

Gotham's newest hero is suited up and ready — and she's here! Join executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter plus cast members Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, and Nicole Kang for the exclusive first discussion with the highly anticipated new Batwoman, Javicia Leslie, as she prepares to step into the iconic role after Ruby Rose's departure from the series. The cast will break down season 1 and give a sneak peek at season 2 in this 40-minute panel, featuring Leslie's new arrival, Ryan Wilder.

8:15 p.m.: Harley Quinn panel (WatchVerse – Athena)

Join voice cast Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Matt Oberg, and Alan Tudyk along with Harley Quinn executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey and supervising producer Jennifer Coyle to break down the most outrageous moments of the NSFW animated show in this 20-minute panel. Here's hoping they announce the season 3 renewal we've been desperately hoping for!

DC FanDome will be available for 24 hours via www.dcfandome.com and www.dckidsfandome.com, beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Aug. 22. The event can be streamed in nine different languages: Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.