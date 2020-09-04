DC FanDome dives into the Multiverse in trailer for day 2 of the virtual event

Have you recovered from all of the excitement from DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes? Hopefully, the answer is yes because DC is going to throw a whole lot more at you in a week's time.

On Friday, the superheroic publisher unveiled a new trailer for day two of their massive virtual fan event, DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, which goes live Sept. 12 and boasts panels for DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Lucifer, DC's Rorschach comic, and so much more.

Like "Hall of Heroes," the experience will be available for 24 hours; however, this time around, you won't have to watch panels on a strict schedule because the 100+ hours of programming will all be on demand, which means you can make up your own schedule and watch things when you want. And as the trailer reveals, there's a lot going on at "Explore the Multiverse." (EW's own Christian Holub makes a cameo moderating the Doom Patrol panel at the 0:11 mark).

As previously announced, all of the "Explore the Multiverse" content will be organized across six different worlds:

WatchVerse: Here, you'll be able to watch panels for: Batwoman (featuring Javicia Leslie), Doom Patrol, Superman & Lois, Black Lightning, and Harley Quinn. Plus, there will also be extended versions of The Flash and Titans panels, which aired in the "Hall of Heroes."

Here, you'll be able to watch panels for: Batwoman (featuring Javicia Leslie), Doom Patrol, Superman & Lois, Black Lightning, and Harley Quinn. Plus, there will also be extended versions of The Flash and Titans panels, which aired in the "Hall of Heroes." InsiderVerse: DC's artisans take you behind the scenes and reveal how they help bring the publisher's shows, movies, comics, and video games to life. This world includes panels about the "Crisis of Infinite Earths" crossover event, "The Magicians of VFX: Making Supergirl and SHAZAM! Fly" featurette, and more.

DC's artisans take you behind the scenes and reveal how they help bring the publisher's shows, movies, comics, and video games to life. This world includes panels about the "Crisis of Infinite Earths" crossover event, "The Magicians of VFX: Making Supergirl and SHAZAM! Fly" featurette, and more. Blerd & Boujee: Visit this world for a celebration of black nerd culture and how it has impacted the world.

Visit this world for a celebration of black nerd culture and how it has impacted the world. FunVerse: A Joker escape room, free digital comics, and more await you in the FunVerse.

A Joker escape room, free digital comics, and more await you in the FunVerse. YouVerse: This island spotlights fan art, cosplay, and user-generated content from around the world.

Watch the trailer above.

"DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse" will be available in nine different languages (Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish) across desktop and mobile at www.DCFanDome.com. For kid-friendly programming, visit www.DCKidsFanDome.com on Sept. 12 as well.