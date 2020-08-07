Everything you need to know about DC FanDome

DC FanDome is almost upon us. In a couple of weeks, the superhero publisher will unveil its massive virtual event showcasing The Flash, Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, and so much more — a lot more. To help you prepare for the whole endeavor, which may seem a bit overwhelming, EW has put together this handy guide for what you can expect — including which stars are participating.

What is DC FanDome?

Boasting panels, exciting first looks, and more, DC FanDome is a global virtual fan experience that gives DC lovers access to the entirety of the DC Multiverse, from television and movies, to video games, animation, and of course, comics. Basically, imagine if San Diego Comic-Con was free, online, and completely devoted to DC content. However, it sounds as though this won't just be a series of Zoom panels on YouTube (more on this in a bit).

When is DC FanDome and how do I access it?

The whole shebang goes live at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Aug. 22, and will only be available for 24 hours via www.DCFanDome.com and www.DCKidsFanDome.com. You'll be able to enjoy the event in nine different languages: Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.

How will it work?

Based on what's been released, it seems as though Warner Bros. has placed a big emphasis on immersion, trying its best to re-create the interactive experience of a normal convention in the digital space. To that the end, the 100+ hours of programming will be organized in six locations within the FanDome:

Hall of Heroes: As the epicenter of DC FanDome, the Hall of Heroes will feature special programming, panels, and new content from upcoming DC projects.

As the epicenter of DC FanDome, the Hall of Heroes will feature special programming, panels, and new content from upcoming DC projects. WatchVerse: Entering the WatchVerse takes you to a busy street in the FanDome's theatre district, where you can roam storefronts, alleys, rooftops, and the district's four theatres: the Monarch, Athena, Kandor, and McDuffie’s Dakota. Here, you can also experience more panels, world premiere screenings, and more. Plus, McDuffie's Dakota — named after legendary black comic book writer Dwayne McDuffie — features the Blerd & Boujee House with cosplay and fan art.

Entering the WatchVerse takes you to a busy street in the FanDome's theatre district, where you can roam storefronts, alleys, rooftops, and the district's four theatres: the Monarch, Athena, Kandor, and McDuffie’s Dakota. Here, you can also experience more panels, world premiere screenings, and more. Plus, McDuffie's Dakota — named after legendary black comic book writer Dwayne McDuffie — features the Blerd & Boujee House with cosplay and fan art. YouVerse: Like the title suggests, this island spotlights fan art, cosplay, and user-generated content from around the world.

Like the title suggests, this island spotlights fan art, cosplay, and user-generated content from around the world. InsiderVerse: DC's creative minds take you behind-the-scenes of the Warner Bros. Studio Lot. This world begins with an introduction from DC Publisher/CCO Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti.

DC's creative minds take you behind-the-scenes of the Warner Bros. Studio Lot. This world begins with an introduction from DC Publisher/CCO Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti. FunVerse: Explore the Batcave, purchase exclusive products and collectibles, and read free digital comic books here.

Explore the Batcave, purchase exclusive products and collectibles, and read free digital comic books here. KidVerse: In addition to visiting the Batcave here, younger DC fans can also explore the Teen Titans tower and DC Super Hero Girls' Sweet Justice Cafe.

Which DC TV shows will be there?

The current list includes: Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, and Young Justice: Outsiders.

Which DC movies will have a presence?

As of right now: Aquaman, Black Adam, the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, and Wonder Woman 1984.

Okay, but which stars will be there?

In addition to these notables, the event will also feature several global hosts, presenters, and special guests, including: Aisha Tyler, Estelle, H.E.R., Nyambi Nyami, Venus Williams, Will Arnett, and several more listed in the graphic below.

Do we know what will be revealed?

For the most part, many of the projects are keeping details close to the vest; however, some directors have let a few things slip in the past few weeks. During an appearance at the Justice League fan-run Justice Con last month, director Zach Snyder announced that the first Snyder Cut teaser trailer will be unveiled at DC FanDome.

Earlier this week, James Gunn revealed on Twitter that he's bringing a first look at The Suicide Squad to grand endeavor, too.

Apparently, that won't be the only Task Force-X related news, though. On Friday, Rocksteady Studios — which made the Batman: Arkham games series — announced their new Suicide Squad video game and hinted more would be revealed at DC FanDome.

Check back as more information becomes available.