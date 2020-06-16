Wonder Woman 1984, Lucifer, 'Snyder Cut,' more set for huge virtual DC event

Wonder Woman 1984 type Movie genre Superhero

The Flash, Wonder Woman 1984, and every other DC Comics show and movie may not be participating in this year's San Diego Comic-Con, which went virtual in the wake of the pandemic. That's because Warner Bros. is actually planning its own virtual fan experience centered around the comic book publisher's many properties for August.

On Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. PT, Warner Bros will launch DC FanDome, a free global online event boasting big announcements and new content from across the DC's TV, movies, games, and comics, and only available for 24 hours, the studio announced Tuesday morning. As of right now, the massive endeavor will include the cast and creators of the following DC titles: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders, and of course, Wonder Woman 1984. You can also expect some news about WB Games and comics, too.

How will all of this be organized, you ask? Well, according to the press release, there will be six "different, fully-programmed areas inside the virtual DC FanDome." The main one is the Hall of Heroes, which is where you'll be able to watch all of the panels, reveals, and special programming. Beyond that, though, you can visit DC WatchVerse, which has eve more panels, screenings, and never-before-seen content; DC YouVerse, which spotlights fan-generated content; DC InsideVerse, which focuses on the creative minds behind everything you love and will begin with an introductory video from DC Publisher/CCO Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti; DC KidsVerse for younger fans; and DC FunVerse, where you can find merchandise, a comic book reader, shareables, and more.

DC FanDome will be available in at least 10 different languages — Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish — and will feature content for specific countries, too.

Image zoom DC

In other words, there's a lot going on. It'll be interesting to see what exactly is shown in terms of new trailers and sneak peeks given that some of the shows and movies were in various stages of production before the industry shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DC FanDome is the latest online-only event to pop up in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. After San Diego Comic-Con was canceled for the first time ever in April, it was announced that it was moving online for an at-home version. Similarly, ATX Television Festival just wrapped up its own at-home experience, and several film festivals will or already have followed suit.

Image zoom WBTV

DC FanDome launches Aug.22 on DCFanDome.com.

