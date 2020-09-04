Daniel Dae Kim, Wilson Cruz, and Tim Daly are all playing Superman for special DC FanDome event

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's... a radio show?

Daniel Dae Kim, Wilson Cruz, and Tim Daly are all stepping into the role of Superman for a special event as part of the DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse experience. Warner Bros. TV and the arts nonprofit the Creative Coalition are mounting a special re-enactment of the 1940s Adventures of Superman radio serial, which fans can stream for 24 hours beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The original Superman radio show ran from 1940 to 1951, when the medium was still the primary form of entertainment in America. It originated the iconic introduction for the character — "Faster than a speeding bullet. More powerful than a locomotive. Able to leap tall buildings in a single bound" — as well as the classic "Look! Up in the sky!" catchphrase.

DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse will continue August's virtual fan event with a slate of on-demand panels, presentations, and reveals, all of which will be available at DCFanDome.com. Check out EW's guide to everything you need to know about DC FanDome for more details.