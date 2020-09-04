Daniel Dae Kim, Wilson Cruz, and Tim Daly are all playing Superman for special DC FanDome event
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's... a radio show?
Daniel Dae Kim, Wilson Cruz, and Tim Daly are all stepping into the role of Superman for a special event as part of the DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse experience. Warner Bros. TV and the arts nonprofit the Creative Coalition are mounting a special re-enactment of the 1940s Adventures of Superman radio serial, which fans can stream for 24 hours beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 12.
The event will feature a star-studded cast, including Troian Bellisario, Terry Crews, Giancarlo Esposito, Eric McCormack, CCH Pounder, Henry Winkler, Alfre Woodard, and many more. Each episode of the hour-long re-creation will feature a different ensemble, led by Kim, Cruz, and Daly as the Man of Steel. Incidentally, Daly voiced the character back in the 1990s on Superman: The Animated Series.
The original Superman radio show ran from 1940 to 1951, when the medium was still the primary form of entertainment in America. It originated the iconic introduction for the character — "Faster than a speeding bullet. More powerful than a locomotive. Able to leap tall buildings in a single bound" — as well as the classic "Look! Up in the sky!" catchphrase.
DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse will continue August's virtual fan event with a slate of on-demand panels, presentations, and reveals, all of which will be available at DCFanDome.com. Check out EW's guide to everything you need to know about DC FanDome for more details.
