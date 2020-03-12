Coronavirus closes Universal Studios Hollywood temporarily

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced it will be closing temporarily in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority," a representative for the theme park said in a statement Thursday. "Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14. The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28 as we continue to monitor the situation. Universal CityWalk will remain open. We will provide timely updates as conditions evolve."

The move comes on the heels of Disneyland announcing it will close for the remainder of March, beginning on the 14th.

The closings follow the "strong recommendations" from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Department of Public Health issued Wednesday to postpone or cancel mass gatherings to slow down the spread of COVID-19, at least until the end of the month.

Knott's Berry Farm has yet to announce any closures of its California-based theme park but says it's "closely monitoring this evolving situation."

