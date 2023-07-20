The actor reprises his role as Peter Parker in the upcoming PS5 video game.

Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal brought a little Tobey Maguire energy to the game's panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 took over Hall H on Thursday, showcasing an early look at the highly anticipated video game sequel. To kick off things off, the voice actor climbed on top of the panel table, doing his best impression of Maguire's iconic Spider-Man 3 dance. Lowenthal was also joined by Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter. (See video below, via IGN.)

Lowenthal has voiced the Insomniac Games version of Peter Parker since the first game debuted in 2018, later reprising the role for 2020's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The upcoming Spider-Man 2 will feature both Peter and Miles, following both Spideys as they face off against villains like Kraven the Hunter, the Lizard, and Venom.

Tobey Maguire dancing in Spider-Man 3 Tobey Maguire in 'Spider-Man 3' | Credit: Sony Pictures

Earlier this week, EW revealed an exclusive first look at the game's version of Venom, voiced by Candyman actor Tony Todd.

"It's really interesting when you start thinking about what makes him different than Spider-Man," senior art director Jacinda Chew told EW. "The symbiote is often known as an allegory for the darkness that the host is fighting against. So what makes him an anti-Spider-Man?"

Bill Rosemann, Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter onstage at Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships panel during 2023 Comic-Con International in San Diego Bill Rosemann, Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter onstage at Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships panel during 2023 Comic-Con International in San Diego | Credit: Getty

At the beginning of the Spider-Man panel, Lowenthal also acknowledged the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, explaining that as video game actors, he and his fellow Spider-Man stars are exempt from strike guidelines — but they still wanted to show their support.

"We are here this weekend, but we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters and everybody at the WGA and SAG," Lowenthal told the crowd. "We're able to be here because we're in a different contract for games, but that might not last forever."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game launches Oct. 20 on PlayStation 5.

