Wynonna Earp stars, creator discuss show’s long-awaited return and give season 4 sneak peek

On Saturday night, the pandemic-tweaked 2020 version of Comic-Con International celebrated one of the few bright spots of 2020: the return of the cult hit SyFy show Wynonna Earp.

It’s been nearly two years since the Western-meets-science-fiction show last aired, with its third season wrapping September 2018. Production company financial woes nearly killed the show then, but after a successful two-year fight from the cast, creators, and fans, the show is finally back for another season. Ahead of the season 4 premiere Sunday night, the cast and creator came offered fans a taste of what's to come in a pre-recorded panel discussion.

Stars Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), and Varun Saranga (Jeremy Chetri), and showrunner and executive producer Emily Andras, joined moderator Katie Wilson (Syfy Wire) via video chat from their respective living rooms to answer fan questions, play games that put their cast chemistry to the test, and to give a sneak peek at the new season.

The panel (watch above) kicked off with a video refresher of the show’s first three seasons. The video laid out the bad guys and good guys, spotlighted key plot elements, and noted where things ended: with big bad Bulshar killed, the Earp curse seemingly broken, Waverly the angel and Doc the vampire stuck in a mysterious garden, and Nedley and Wynonna preparing to free them and get back the rest of the suddenly-vanished team and townspeople. As Andras and the cast watched the video, they all expressed shock at how young everyone looked (the show premiered in 2016).

When the video was over, Wilson asked how it felt to take that trip down memory lane, particularly considering the battle Earpers fought for the show (including buying billboard ads in Times Square). Andras joked about the pressure it puts on season 4, saying: “There is a sense of how do we pay back all these people who ensured we could keep going? In my brightest moments I realize we just make more of this show, we just give them more of these incredible people playing the characters going through crazy situations, that’s what they want. I still can’t believe the show became a show that people love this much. I will never ever take that for granted, not for one minute.”

Wilson then asked a fan question: “What’s one word to describe the feeling of stepping on set of the show?”

Scrofano stole the moment with her answer: home.

When Wilson asked the fan question ‘What would each person put in a Wynonna Earp time capsule when the show ends,’ Barrell teased that she couldn’t say what she would choose because it would be a spoiler for season 4. Cue speculation.

After the question-and-answer session, the stars participated in a game of trivia about how well they know each other, and a game of swapping impressions of different characters.

Then, it was time for a sneak peek at the new season that showed a plethora of weapons — and a flask — laid out on the pool table at Shorty’s. Then the camera pulls back and Wynonna turns around in slow-motion to a waiting Nedley who says — in a meta shout-out to the wait between show seasons — he feels like he’s been standing for two years waiting to fight. The duo then goes to the staircase in the woods. Wynonna climbs it, preparing to enter the mysterious garden, but instead, she falls flat on her face, the garden entrance seemingly nonexistent. Cut to Waverly chained up somewhere screaming for Wynonna.

After the video, Andras confessed that the clip isn’t the very beginning of the first episode. Cue more speculation. Wilson then asked Andras about the implications of SyFy’s change to the Wynonna Earp rating, advancing it to TV-MA.

“We can definitely make it more sexy, more violent, Nedley can drop more F-bombs…just more of everything, more Earp,” said Andras. “I would not say, though, that the show is more mature. We still are goofy, and fun, and everything you love about Earp.”

Wynonna Earp returns for season 4 Sunday, July 26 at 10 p.m. on SyFy.

