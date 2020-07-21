10 behind-the-scenes secrets about Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman type Movie

Wonder Woman may have first hit theaters (and stole hearts) back in 2017, but did you know a certain iconic line from the movie was improvised? Or the shocking inspiration and original name for the character? Or how about what it took to pull off those incredible action scenes?

To continue the fun of EW's Fandom Week — a weeklong celebration of fandoms and pop culture — we're bringing you the ultimate Cheat Sheet with 10 behind-the-scenes secrets and little-known facts about Diana Prince, a.k.a. Wonder Woman ... and the impressive women behind DC's boundary-breaking film. Check out the video above to catch all the empowering action.

1. One fictional parent and three non-fictional parents

Wonder Woman had three real-life creators: American psychologists William Moulton Marston and Elizabeth Holloway Marston, along with their polyamorous life partner Olive Byrne. In the original comics, Wonder Woman was sculpted from clay by her mother, Queen Hippolyta.

2. The awkwardness was real, too

The "pleasures of the flesh" dialogue from the scene when Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor sleep next to each other on a boat was improvised.

3. Compelling the truth isn't just a superpower

The Marstons not only created the Lasso of Truth, but they also invented the first prototype of the polygraph, more commonly known as the lie detector test.

4. A little derivative

The original name for the female superhero was Suprema.

5. It takes a lot to create a masterpiece

The fight scene between the Amazons and a German military unit was shot over two weeks, utilizing two locations, two film units, and six cameras.

6. She's the man who can

Gadot trained for nine months to fill Wonder Woman's boots, gaining 17 pounds of muscle.

7. Leather-clad ladies

Wonder Woman's costume changed numerous times over the years. The film's version was inspired by classic Wonder Woman designs and Xena: Warrior Princess.

8. She didn't love the job

In the Golden Age comics, Diana Prince was employed as a secretary in the U.S. Office of Strategic Services. She was later promoted and rose to the rank of Major.

9. The first to break the ceiling, but not the first in the room

Wonder Woman is the first female-led superhero film in 12 years, following 2005's Elektra.

10. The real Wonder Woman is Patty Jenkins

The film is also the first live-action film with a woman director to have a budget of over $100 million. Wonder Woman's budget is estimated to be $150 million.

