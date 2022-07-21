William Shatner looks back on 'the terror' of attending his first fan convention

Is a documentary about William Shatner his real-life final frontier? The Star Trek legend has participated in a new film about his life and career, directed by Alexandre O. Philippe (Doc of the Dead, The People vs. George Lucas), and he stopped by EW's Comic-Con studio Thursday to tell us all about it.

"I was two days in front of a camera for many hours each day," Shatner said. "So talked a great deal about a subject I know a little about: That's me! And did the best I could, and Alexandre has been doing months of research and piecing it together, and everybody's quite happy with what they've seen."

Why did Shatner think this was the appropriate time to collaborate on such a project? "I've gotten older, I don't know if you know about that," said the actor, 91. "So the older I get, the more I think maybe I should record some thoughts."

William Shatner William Shatner | Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Being at SDCC, Shatner also looked back on the anxiety-inducing first time he ever appeared at a fan convention.

"It was early '70s, in New York, and [I said], 'I'm a serious actor, I'm not going to go,'" he said. "[I was told] 'No, no, it's 15,000 people in a hotel.' So I went and [experienced] the terror of stepping in front of those people and no lines, you know, there are no lines to learn! My biggest fear was making a Freudian slip! You say something inadvertently which may be a little more revealing than you want it to be."

