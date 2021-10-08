Amazon's Wheel of Time casts major season 2 roles ahead of premiere — including Elayne

The Wheel of Time type TV Show network Amazon

Chronology is a weird thing in The Wheel of Time. The series of more than a dozen books by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson features characters looking both back in time (at sins of the past) and forward (at apocalyptic dangers and prophesied salvation). So it makes a kind of sense that even before Amazon's upcoming TV adaptation hits screens, it's already been renewed for another season. On top of that, at the show's New York Comic Con panel Friday, showrunner Rafe Judkins announced some big season 2 castings.

Ceara Coveney (Dad, The Amazing World of Emma) will join as a series regular, portraying fan-favorite character Elayne Trakand — heir to the throne of Andor. Natasha O'Keeffe (Peaky Blinders, Misfits) and Meera Syal (The Kumars at No. 42, Broadchurch) will also join season 2 in undisclosed series-regular roles.

The panel also featured Rosamund Pike (Moiraine), Madeleine Madden (Egwene), Josha Stradowski (Rand), Barney Harris (Mat), Marcus Rutherford (Perrin), Daniel Henney (Lan), and Zoë Robins (Nynaeve). Though The Wheel of Time boasts a large cast of memorable humans, the fantasy series also entails beastly villains. As Moiraine and Lan lead Rand, Mat, Perrin, Egwene, and Nynaeve away from their village of Two Rivers and into a dangerous destiny, the group is pursued by Trollocs — monstrous minions of the demonic entity known as the Dark One.

Wheel of Time casting Ceara Coveney, Natasha O'Keeffe, and Meera Syal | Credit: Amazon (3)

"I know most of the stuntmen inside the Trolloc costumes, so it wasn't super-scary," Henney said of Lan's fights with the monsters. "It's kind of funny because every once in awhile one would slip, and I'd have to help them up before slicing them down again, which I felt kind of bad about. But they looked absolutely fantastic."

Henney mentioned that in September 2019 the set involved a "Trolloc reveal," where the final look of the creatures was unveiled to the cast and crew. Judkins added that this was when various Trolloc actors were selected for specific scenes and roles in the show.

"I always wanted them to have character, so that you feel for the Trollocs and their differences," Judkins said. "Looking at the two little ones at the end of the line watching the others get chosen for fight scenes was hilarious."

The Wheel of Time premieres Nov. 19 on Amazon Prime Video.

