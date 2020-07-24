The Walking Dead: World Beyond unleashes new premiere date and trailer

The Walking Dead type TV Show network AMC genre Thriller Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The first season of the third scripted Walking Dead series should already be done and in the books by now. The Walking Dead: World Beyond was scheduled to debut back on April 12. Then COVID-19 hit, and even though filming had already been completed on the 10-episode season, AMC announced on March 20 that the network was delaying the series until later in the year to make sure post-production special effects could be completed, as well as to help shore up programming in case other content (read: season 11 of mothership The Walking Dead) was not ready for air.

But how long would the delay last? Today, during the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel, we got our answer. The Walking Dead: World Beyond will debut on Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, directly after the delayed season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. It will then remain in that Sunday at 10 p.m. time slot, airing directly after the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead (which premieres a week later on Oct. 11).

We were also treated to a new trailer for the series, which shows the group of youngsters at the heart of the story venturing out of the seemingly heavily guarded confines of home on a journey into the zombie-filled unknown. The trailer also introduces us to a zombie beehive, and how a flashlight can come in handy as a makeshift weapon.

While it operates in the same world as the other Walking Dead shows — and is slightly behind TWD in terms of each story’s current timeline — Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple explains what makes the new program different, beyond just its setting of Nebraska. “There's a lot of things that make it different," Gimple told EW earlier this year. “The first one is really the situation with which the characters have been living in, relatively, a first-world situation. Relatively. Because it's focusing on young people, even the "adults" in this are on the younger side, they've more or less grown up with this. There's a certain everydayness of this to them, though they've been behind walls. It's a very big deal for these characters to leave these walls…. It's an incredible act of bravery for some of these people to potentially step out into the world.”

And viewers will now be able to step into that world on Oct. 4. Check out the new trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: