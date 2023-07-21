We've seen Norman Reedus both on land and at sea in various teaser promos for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, but it was never actually clear just what the heck he was doing over in France. Now, thanks to a just-released trailer first screened during the Walking Dead Universe Fan Watch Party in Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con, we have some clues as to what his actual mission is on the show.

Fans in attendance were treated to an exclusive extended look at the first half of the first episode (which premieres Sept. 10 on AMC) that showed a lost at sea Daryl making his way to shore, picking up a spear as a new weapon, and then encountering some sort of acid-burning zombie. (It also doesn't take him long to learn that even seemingly trustworthy people cannot be trusted.) But in addition to that footage, there was also a trailer debuted that showed the broader scope of the series, and you can watch that trailer below.

"How did you come to be in France?" asks a nun named Isabelle (played by Clémence Poésy) in the footage, to which Daryl replies: "A bunch of bad decisions." This response is followed by a montage of our hero punching various people in the face, along with a big explosion.

But then Isabelle tells him something else: "We've been waiting for you. You're the messenger. To deliver Laurent. I know you can get him there safely." And why, pray tell, is it so important to deliver Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) somewhere? "To lead the revival of humanity," explains the nun. Oh, is that all?

If delivering a tyke on a journey across a country to save humanity sounds vaguely Last of Us-ish, consider that director and executive producer Greg Nicotero recently told EW that "The Last of Us and Station Eleven proved that there are still moving survival stories to be told, and our goal is to satisfy those people who want to go on the adventure."

Norman Reedus on 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'

And that adventure will now last at least two seasons, as it was also announced at the panel that Daryl Dixon has already been renewed in advance of its season 1 premiere date. In other spin-off news, The Walking Dead: Dead City (starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie and Negan) also received a second season renewal ahead of its season 1 finale on Sunday, while the upcoming Rick and Michonne series got an official title — The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live — as well as a new teaser.

As new spin-offs emerge, others begin to say goodbye. It was also announced at the event that Fear the Walking Dead would air its final six episodes beginning Oct. 22 on AMC and AMC+. Although that series dropped a not-so-subtle hint that we will be seeing Lennie James' Morgan show up again on his third Walking Dead series, as he seems destined to be one of the ones who lives.

