First trailer for Vampire Academy reveals forbidden romance and mysterious fight for survival

It's time to sink your teeth into Vampire Academy.

Peacock's TV adaptation of Richelle Mead's best-selling YA book series isn't premiering until Sept. 15, but the first trailer is here now! And it's full of thrilling footage featuring dark, forbidden gothic romance and a mysterious fight for survival in the world of vampires and half-humans/half-vampires.

On Thursday, fans gathered for a panel with the series' creators and cast and were treated to an exclusive first look at the part of the premiere episode. And while that's not available to watch online (sorry!), you can watch the trailer below now:

From Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre — the minds behind The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and Legacies — comes the all-new YA vampire drama starring Sisi Stringer as Rose Hathaway, Daniela Nieves as Lissa Dragomir, Kieron Moore as Dimitri Belikov, and André Dae Kim as Christian Ozera. Set in a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One is a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect her against the savage "Strigoi" who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn't do the job first.

The trailer revealed a closer look at the friendship at the heart of the series, between Rose and Lissa, as they uncover a mysterious threat to Lissa's life. As Lissa's future Guardian, there's nothing Rose won't do to protect her — even if that means sacrificing her own life to save her. As if that wasn't enough for both of them to deal with, the footage also teased the spark between Rose and her Guardian trainer Dimitri (which they can't act on since he's essentially a teacher at her school), as well as Lissa's growing attraction to societal outsider Christian, who isn't exactly the kind of guy a future Royal should be going out with.

Check out more first look photos from the series below now:

