We might also be heading back to Deep Space Nine. Emphasis on might.

Star Trek boss says 2 more spin-offs are in the works: 'Expect to see more shows with female leads'

The Star Trek Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con did not disappoint, from the first look at Picard's final season to word of a Lower Decks-Strange New Worlds crossover event. But the other big news is that the universe is still expanding.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman, who has his hands in just about everything Trek-related these days, confirmed to those in attendance that he and his producers are "currently developing two more Star Trek shows." Other comments he made during the presentations give us some hints as to what we can expect.

A fan asked Kurtzman during the Picard portion of the panel whether female characters, like Rebecca Romijn's Number One from Strange New Worlds or Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine from Picard, have the potential to get their own spin-offs. "Anything's possible and I'll say that, without revealing too much, you can certainly expect to see more Star Trek shows with female leads," the creative architect replied.

Patrick Stewart added to that news, "We are breaking boundaries all the time and reflecting life as it might possibly be, and I think that's something that is an admirable thing for any TV show to do."

Rebecca Romijn in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard Yes, there's even more 'Star Trek' shows coming in the future | Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+; Trae Patton/Paramount+

It seems we should also anticipate something to do with Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Not only will that Trek predecessor have something to do with where Lower Decks is going in season 3, it seems Kurtzman and company are also considering mining the 1990s series for other ventures.

A fan straight asked Kurtzman during the Strange New Worlds portion if conversations have been had about revisiting the Deep Space Nine characters. The first thing he said was, "Trying to answer your question without revealing anything."

"I think you're always having conversations about the history of Star Trek, and obviously Sisko is a critical, critical figure for everyone," Kurtzman said of Avery Brooks' Captain Benjamin Sisko. "So conversations definitely have been had."

The producer explained that, should they revisit an older Star Trek show, they would want to turn it in a new direction so it's not a repeat of what came before. "If we ever do go down that road, other than what we're already doing on Lower Decks, I think we would all want to make sure it was coming from that place," he said.

