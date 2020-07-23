10 behind-the-scenes secrets about Thor

Thor: Ragnarok type Movie

It's been nine years since Chris Hemsworth first rocked the flowing red cape when he played the Norse god of thunder in Thor. Since then he's appeared in many films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, traveled the universe, and saved the world a few times (and ending his on purpose). But did you know Thor could have been played by Hemsworth's own brother? Or what a Marvel boss' biggest regret is when it comes to the first Thor movie? How about the fact that Thor: The Dark World was almost a Romeo and Juliet tale?

To continue the fun of EW's Fandom Week — a weeklong celebration of fandoms and pop culture — we're bringing you the ultimate Cheat Sheet with 10 behind-the-scenes secrets and little-known facts about all the Thor movies that you don't need to wield Mjolnir to know. Check out the video above to catch all the awesome action.

1. Kids have the best ideas

The "friend from work" line in Thor: Ragnarok was suggested by a young fan visiting the set through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

2. Some familial competition

The list of actors who auditioned to play Thor included Alexander Skarsgard, Tom Hiddleston, and Chris Hemsworth's brother Liam Hemsworth.

3. If that's your biggest regret, you're doing okay

Marvel head Kevin Feige has said one of his biggest regrets in the early MCU is dying Hemsworth's eyebrows blonde.

4. Would love to see that

Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins originally signed on to direct Thor 2, which she imagined as a space romance inspired by Romeo and Juliet.

5. Straight from the page

The look of Sakaar in Thor: Ragnarok is inspired by Jack Kirby's original comic book art.

6. Thunder wasn't the only thing making sparks fly

Because of scheduling conflicts, Natalie Portman couldn't film the post-credits scene of Thor: The Dark World where Thor and Jane kiss. Instead, Hemsworth's real-life wife Elsa Pataky stood in for Portman.

7. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery

For the Thor: The Dark World scene where Loki disguises himself as Captain America, Hiddleston filmed the scene first, and then Chris Evans copied his performance.

8. No time for love?!

A short scene in Thor: Ragnarok that confirmed Valkyrie's bisexuality was cut for time.

9. Definitely missed that the first time around

Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi made cameos in Thor: Ragnarok as part of the three-headed alien.

10. Getting the backstory right

In Thor: Ragnarok, Loki (played by Matt Damon) alludes to that time he turned Thor into a frog. This is based on a real storyline in the comics where, yes, Loki turns Thor into a frog.

