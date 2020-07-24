The Walking Dead stars Lauren Cohan, Lennie James, more reunite for Invincible series

A great, big, bloody Walking Dead family reunion is coming to Amazon Studios' Invincible, the upcoming adult animated superhero series based on Robert Kirkman's brutal comics of the same name.

Invincible centers on Mark Grayson (Yeun), a.k.a. Invincible, the 17-year-old son of the planet's most powerful superhero, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). This new batch of casting recruits will feature as the Guardians of the Globe, this world's premiere superhero team, most of whom are riffs on the Justice League from DC Comics.

Cohan will voice the Wonder Woman-inspired War Woman; James will voice the Batman-based Darkwing; Coleman will voice Martian Man, a spin on Martian Manhunter; Cudlitz will voice Red Rush, a take on The Flash; and Martin-Green will voice the Green Lantern-esque Green Ghost. Marquand, who's proven to be a master of impressions, will voice two roles: the Aquaman-inspired Aquarius, as well as the undying Immortal.

Cohan, who's been M.I.A. from The Walking Dead due to her now-canceled Whiskey Cavalier gig on ABC, will formally return as Maggie alongside Marquand's Aaron for the season 10 finale — which had been delayed due to the COVID-19 situation and will now air as a television special later this year. James currently stars as Morgan on spin-off series Fear the Walking Dead... or does he? We'll have to wait to see what happens when the next season returns.

Coleman, Cudlitz, and Martin-Green all played characters on The Walking Dead proper in the past. Now, these six (or, rather, eight with Payton and Yeun) reunite for Invincible.