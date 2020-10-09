The Stand full trailer revealed at New York Comic-Con

Every little thing is most definitely not all right in the first full trailer for The Stand limited series.

Above is a fuller look at the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's iconic 1978 novel, about the Biblical aftermath of a global pandemic that kills 98 percent of the population, setting the stage for a clash of good vs. evil.

The trailer was unveiled Friday at New York Comic-Con, and the drama premieres on CBS All Access on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The series stars Whoopi Goldberg as angelic Mother Abagail, Alexander Skarsgård as the demonic Randall Flagg, James Marsden as Texas everyman Stu Redman, Odessa Young as the heroic Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as troubled musician Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as the mysterious Nadine Cross, and Owen Teague as the toxic incel Harold Lauder.

Filling out the cast is Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Rat Woman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb, and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

The project also revealed a new poster:

The Stand previously aired as an ABC miniseries in 1994 and starred Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, and Laura San Giacomo.

The new series is nine episodes and will air weekly on the streaming service. It also includes a new coda at the end of the finale written by King himself.