The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power headlines EW's Comic-Con issue

Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Lloyd Owen, and Trystan Gravelle on EW's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Comic-Con cover

Are you quite ready for another adventure?

The Rings of Power covers Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con 2022 print issue, available exclusively in person at SDCC. EW's cover is the first look at Númenor, the legendary island kingdom that's never before been depicted on screen.

"It was one place that we were just laser-focused on saying, 'We need to get this right,'" explains co-showrunner JD Payne, who created the show with Patrick McKay. "It's never been seen before. People have some ideas of what elves look like or what dwarves look like and what those kingdoms might look like. But Númenor was, in some ways, a blank canvas."

The series is set during the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, and the show will stretch across Middle-earth, from the regal elf kingdom of Lindon to the deep recesses of Khazad-dûm. But one of the most anticipated locations is Númenor, the ancient island home to Middle-earth's greatest human civilization. Númenor looms large in Tolkien's legendarium, and EW's cover introduces four key residents who will play a major role in The Rings of Power.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson stars as the queen regent Míriel, who descends from a long line of royal leaders. Her closest advisor is Pharazôn (far right), played by Welsh actor Trystan Gravelle. Rounding out the cover are seafarer Elendil (center right), played by Lloyd Owen, and Elendil's son Isildur (far left), played by Maxim Baldry.

EW's full issue includes exclusive interviews with the cast, as well as key creatives like Payne and McKay, director Wayne Che Yip, and production designer Ramsey Avery.

"We were not interested in doing a show about the younger version of the same world you knew, where it's a little bit of a prequel," McKay explains. "We wanted to go way, way, way back and find a story that could exist on its own two feet. This was one that we felt hadn't been told on the level and the scale and with the depth that we felt it deserved."

In addition to all things Tolkien, EW's Comic-Con issue is packed with exclusive images and interviews previewing some of the most anticipated movies and TV shows at SDCC. If you can't make it to San Diego, be sure to stay tuned to EW.com all week for all the major news, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes previews.

