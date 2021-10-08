The sci-fi drama's last hoorah begins this Dec. 10 on Amazon.

The Expanse drops first look at sixth and final season with explosive trailer

The Expanse type TV Show network Amazon

Syfy genre Sci-fi

The Expanse has gone through hell and back. The show, based on the James S. A. Corey sci-fi novels, aired on Syfy for three seasons before it was canceled in 2018. Then the fans saved it by launching a social media campaign that caught the interest of Amazon, which revived the show on its Prime Video streaming platform.

The cast has a lot to be thankful for as they prepare to release the sixth and final season, and they joined executive producers at New York Comic Con to unveil the first look.

The panel was live-streamed on NYCC's Metaverse website on Thursday and came with the release of the first trailer, as well as the premiere date. The Expanse will return to Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 10. Instead of dropping all at once, the six-episode final bow will release on a weekly basis every Friday. The series finale is set for Jan. 14.

"We're broken, trying desperately to keep ourselves going by pretending we're not," says Shohreh Aghdashloo as United Nations Secretary-General Chrisjen Avasarala, who's rocking the look of the season with that purple hooded fur jacket. "We must remember the lives we've lost, the pain we've suffered, because with every new attack, enormous power grows."

FRANKIE ADAMS, SHOHREH AGHDASHLOO and TIM DEKAY star in THE EXPANSE Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala in 'The Expanse' season 6 | Credit: Shane Mahood /Amazon

The Expanse season 6 picks up with Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) and his Free Navy military faction continuing their devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. The crew of the Rocinante are on the verge of pulling apart when Chrisjen makes a bold move by sending former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) on a secret mission that could turn the tide of this brewing war.

In the Belt, Drummer (Cara Gee) is on the run with what's left of her family run after betraying Marco. Elsewhere, a new power begins to rise on a distant planet beyond the Rings.

STEVEN STRAIT stars in THE EXPANSE Steven Strait returns as James Holden in 'The Expanse' season 6 | Credit: Shane Mahood /Amazon

Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens also star in the series.

The Expanse season 6 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 10.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — in EW's What to Watch podcast.

Related content: