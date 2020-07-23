The Boys renewed for season 3 to hunt more Supes

Aisha Tyler will also host an after-show for The Boys to dive into every episode.

The Boys of Amazon's satirical superhero series are learning it's harder than one thinks to culturally cancel sociopathic, narcissistic Supes. Fortunately, it's also hard to cancel them.

Executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg made a brief appearance to drop the season 3 news. “Because this show has fans and it is watched by people like you, they have decided to renew it. So, if you like The Boys, you’ve got more of it. Thank God," Rogen said. When will season 3 film? “Anyone’s guess," he added. "Hopefully sometime this decade.”

In addition, Aisha Tyler, who moderated the panel, revealed she will be hosting and executive producing a new after-show for The Boys, called Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Special guests, including members of the cast and crew, will join her to dissect the new episodes, starting with the Aug. 28 episode.

In a statement given via press release after the panel concluded, Kripke said, "Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys! The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus. As if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing you a Season 2 after-show, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Double entendre intended. Hosted by the incomparable Aisha Tyler and guest starring the cast and crew, it’s a deep dive into how we make this insane thing. Seriously, thanks to Sony, Amazon and the fans. We love making this show so much, and we’re thrilled we get to make more."

It feels appropriate: last year's San Diego Comic-Con brought the announcement of the season 2 renewal ahead of season 1's premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Even though Con-ers couldn't physically be present for the convention this year, there was a similar surprise from the online festivities.

On a separate note, Kripke, who also created The CW's Supernatural, teased over Twitter back in January that he's looking to cast his old cast member Jeffrey Dean Morgan in a role for season 3. Now that it's official... hint, hint, Kripke. Let's make it happen.

Also present during the panel were members of Team Boys: Tomer Capon (Frenchie) and Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk). Jessie T. Usher (A Train) and Aya Cash (Stormfront) also helped rep Team Supe.

The Boys season 2, which premieres the first three episodes on Sep. 4 before shifting to a weekly schedule, picks up with the Boys on the run as wanted criminals. Their leader, Billy Butcher (Urban), is mysteriously M.I.A., though we last saw him discovering that his dead wife is not actually dead and that she's been raising the son she conceived when Homelander (Starr) assaulted her. But even with the seemingly unstoppable Supes in the Seven actively hunting for them, the Boys have a number of threats that need their attention.

During the panel, Kripke & co. shared a fresh clip from new episodes. In season 1, the Deep (Crawford) tried to rescue a dolphin from a park called Oceanland. It did not go well. In the season 2 clip, he tries to intercept the Boys with help from a whale. That goes much worse.

"We actually end up inside the whale... and it was a pretty surreal experience," Urban said, "and pretty hot and stinky in the Canadian summer. It was great."

Kripke teased that they "worked hard to make season 2 crazier," but also "more emotional." He added, "We're going after white supremacy in season 2, we're going after white nationalism in season 2, we're going after systemic racism in season 2, and all of those things really f-ing suck."

