The 100 stars reveal which episodes make the perfect binge

The 100 type TV Show network The CW genre Sci-fi

So you've been wanting to watch The 100 for years and are looking for a quick way to catch up before the series finale airs later this summer? Okay! Take a deep breath and don't panic. It's doable... but you'll need some major help along the way. That's why EW rounded up some of the stars of The CW's long-running post-apocalyptic drama to let you know which episodes are the most important to binge-watch.

Marie Avgeropoulos, who plays Octavia Blake; Richard Harmon, who plays John Murphy; Tasya Tele, who plays Echo; and JR Bourne, who plays Russell/Sheidheda, came together (virtually and safely!) for a special episode of EW's Quick Binge. While Bourne joked that fans should just "start at season 1, episode 1 and don't stop until you get to the end of season 5" — "Binge it all!" — the others picked three essential episodes for anyone pressed for time.

Harmon channeled his villain-turned-antihero alter ego by picking episodes that heavily feature Murphy, including one that's named for him: "Murphy's Law," season 1, episode 4. "I think it was the first episode that truly showed how dark this show can be, which was an important precedent to set given the way the rest of the show went," he said.

Teles picked episode 13 of the first season, "We Are Grounders," because it "introduces you to the whole mythology of the show and the Grounders and establishes a good baseline" with a lot of the major characters. Plus, she just loves that Grounder way of life, which feels appropriate coming from Echo.

Both Teles and Avgeropoulos also picked season 4, episode 10, "Die All, Die Merrily," because of the action-packed Conclave. Avgeropoulos followed that up with season 5, episode 2, "Red Queen," the hour in which Octavia earned the moniker Blodreina. "It was the episode where she had to do the 'choose' fight," she explained while crouching in the now-iconic pose.

Other episodes that should make it into your binge-watch according to the stars are season 2, episode 12, "Rubicon;" season 4, episode 1, "Echoes;" season 6, episode 2, "Red Sun Rising;" season 6, episode 4, "The Face Behind the Glass;" and season 6, episode 9, "What You Take With You."

Check out the full video above now to plan your perfect quick binge of The 100 — and make sure to have tissues on hand for all the heartbreaking deaths because if you thought Game of Thrones had a high body count, you ain't seen nothing yet.

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

Related content: