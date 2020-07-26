The 100 stars who have been killed off share special Comic-Con video message with fans

The 100 has seen a lot of death. With a body count that rivals that of Game of Thrones, fans have been forced to say goodbye to many characters (and the actors who play them) over the course of seven seasons. And while series stars Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, and Shelby Flannery, as well as creator/executive producer Jason Rothenberg, were on hand for their final Comic-Con appearance on Sunday with a virtual panel, it was a surprise video message from many fan-favorite stars who have been killed off that stole the show.

About 23 minutes into the panel, the surprise appearances began with videos from Alessandro Juliani (Sinclair), Christopher Larkin (Monty), Eli Goree (Wells), Michael Beach (Pike), Zach McGowan (Roan), Isaiah Washington (Jaha), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Lexa), and Paige Turco (Abby), among others, who all shared their versions of The 100's send-off, "May we meet again."

"We've all gone through a lot with this show. I'm sad that it's coming to an end," Debnam-Carey said. "This was such a hugely important part of my life, of my career, and so much of that is because of you guys. We couldn't have done this show without you. You are the most incredible fans and I feel so honored to be a part of a show that was spearheaded with the most extraordinary, passionate, loyal, loving fans."

Debnam-Carey, who played Commander Lexa before her heartbreaking and controversial season 3 death, thanked fans for supporting her even after she left the series to star on Fear the Walking Dead. "Although the show is coming to an end, I think we've all shared something so special that is going to live on for a really long time," she noted. "I feel very honored that I got to play Lexa and although we went through a big journey with her, she lives on in you guys. I'm forever grateful for that. So sending lots of love, hope you're all staying safe, and may we meet again."

Fans were also treated to a special video message from series stars who couldn't participate in the virtual panel, like Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, and Chuku Modu, at about 19 minutes into the video. Check out the full panel including all the surprise appearances below:

