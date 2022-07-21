Allison is alive in the first teaser for Teen Wolf: The Movie

Beacon Hills is back (and just as dangerous as ever)!

During Teen Wolf: The Movie's San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday, they released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming film, which gives viewers a bit more context about what exactly is going on in Beacon Hills. Up to this point, we've only really seen the logline, which reads: "In Teen Wolf The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

For the film, Posey is back as Scott McCall, along with original series cast members Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, and Dylan Sprayberry. But thanks to the teaser, we now know a bit more.

The teaser features a couple villains that fans know well: The Oni, which are the very things that killed Allison (Reed) in season 3, and perhaps more importantly, the Nogitsune. The season 3 villain narrates the teaser, which focuses on its desire for retribution.

Teen Wolf: The Movie Crystal Reed in 'Teen Wolf The Movie' | Credit: MTV

But back to Allison: Ever since Reed's return was announced, fans have wondered exactly how her character will play into things. And based on the final moments of the teaser — which feature Scott telling Argent (Bourne) that "she's alive" — it's safe to say she'll be a big part of the present-day action.

Other things to note from the teaser: Mason (Rhambo) is a cop now! Derek (Hoechlin) can be seen standing next to his son! And, sadly, Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) is nowhere to be seen, which we knew would be the case.

We still don't have an exact release date for the film, which will premiere on Paramount+ later this year. Check out the full teaser below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.