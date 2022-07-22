Elizabeth Tulloch talks Superman & Lois season 3: 'I know who the big villain is'

The actor says she also wants to see "more of Lois being a journalist" next season.

It's (almost) time to head back to Smallville! Superman & Lois just finished airing season 2 last month, but series star Elizabeth Tulloch is already looking ahead to season 3.

When the actor stopped by EW's Comic-Con video suite on Friday, she admitted that while there are no scripts written yet, she already knows a big secret about season 3. "Right now I haven't read anything — I know who the big villain is, which is really exciting, but that's it," Tulloch said. "The writers just got back into the room I believe a week ago, and we don't start filming until September."

While she couldn't spill any details about who that villain is (is it Bruno Manheim? Intergang? Someone/something else entirely?!), she did reveal what she wants to see for her character Lois Lane when The CW's superhero drama returns in the fall.

"More of Lois being a journalist and going on scouts or spying on people, the kind of stuff that she would have been doing more when she was still at The Daily Planet, having some more of that happening in Smallville," she says. "More of a team up with Clark [Tyler Hoechlin] as journalists because that's how they met and fell in love. I think that would be really fun." Yes, please! Showrunner Todd Helbing, are you listening?

Looking back on season 2's Bizarro arc, Tulloch reveals that she loved getting to play such an extremely different version of Lois. "Bizarro Lois was fun. I really liked that wig," she says. "I absolutely texted our showrunner and was like, 'Do I need bangs?'" She laughs before adding, "It also was such a dark variation ... It was a really fun episode. It was just such a departure."

