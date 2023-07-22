Star Trek is getting its first-ever musical episode

The ninth episode of Strange New Worlds season 2 will be a full-on musical, composed by Kay Hanley and Tom Polce of rock band Letters to Cleo.

Star Trek is no stranger to music. As the future of human culture, Starfleet officers are not afraid to break into song from time to time — as Allison Pill's Agnes Jurati did in season 2 of Picard, for example. But this season, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is going even further with a full-blown musical episode for the first time in franchise history.

The news was announced as part of the Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, along with a video teasing the episode — which will be called "Subspace Rhapsody." Check that out below.

Season 2 of Strange New Worlds has been dropping hints of its cast members' musical ability. Celia Rose Gooding's Uhura teased her vocal prowess during the episode where she sang tones to activate a piece of alien technology. This musical episode will give her the chance to belt some high notes, as you can see in the teaser video.

The original songs for "Subspace Rhapsody" were composed by Kay Hanley and Tom Polce of rock band Letters to Cleo. That's good news for anyone who's a fan of both Star Trek and the 2001 cult film Josie and the Pussycats, where Hanley provided the vocals for Rachel Leigh Cook's title character.

"Subspace Rhapsody" will be episode 9 of season 2 of Strange New Worlds, and is set to premiere Aug. 3 on Paramount+. Check out a special poster for the episode below.

In addition to announcing the musical episode, the Star Trek Comic-Con panel also showed a new clip from the upcoming final season of Star Trek: Discovery, as well as a trailer for season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, which premieres Sept. 7 on Paramount+.

