Meet K'ranch, a new alien coming to Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3

Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan is introducing an alien to the Trek-verse.

K'ranch, who will arrive when season 3 debuts on Paramount+ later this year, is a Kromsapiod who loves his weapons. McMahan took inspiration from Tosk, a character from Deep Space Nine.

"The Lower Decks artists who designed K'ranch wanted to make a cool, badass-looking alien that also fits into the funny look of Lower Decks, that also kind of looks like it fits into Star Trek, but is also using animation," McMahan tells EW ahead of the show's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. "I love that we can have Romulans and we can have Andorians, but then we can also have these Kromsapiods that are all inhabiting the same galaxy."

One person who doesn't seem happy about this new addition to the franchise is a certain junior officer of the USS Cerritos' command division voiced by The Boys star Jack Quaid. "I'm excited for you guys to see why he's chasing Boimler," McMahan teases.

Star Trek: Lower Decks K'ranch, a new alien created for 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' season 3, chases after Jack Quaid's Boimler. | Credit: Paramount+

Lower Decks season 3 kicks off with the gang hijacking the Cerritos to help the captain after she was falsely arrested by Starfleet in season 2. If season 1 focused on the reveal that Mariner (Tawny Newsome) was the captain's daughter, and season 2 revolved around Boimler's friendship with Mariner and the team tightening together, McMahan promises another incremental change is coming for season 3.

The first couple episodes will "change the playing field of the entire show," he says. That goes for Tendi (Noël Wells) and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero).

"It changes the game that's happening where the crew of the Cerritos see themself differently, and others see them differently in a way that changes the tone of the show in season 3," the showrunner says, dancing around certain details. "You'll see pretty quickly by the end of the second episode, each of our leads has a new personal mission. Sometimes it's helpful and sometimes it's less than pleasant, but it all stems from the first couple episodes — coming back, changing the game of the show."

Cut to Boimler shrieking when faced with K'ranch.

Related content: