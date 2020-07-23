It is a scientific fact (probably) that Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz stars Nick Frost and Simon Pegg must appear together in something every few years or the universe will blink out of existence. The pair's new project is the Amazon comedy show Truth Seekers whose trailer premiered Thursday during the series's virtual Comic-Con panel.

Truth Seekers is a supernatural comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

In addition to Frost and Pegg, Truth Seekers stars Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Emma D’Arcy, and Susan Wokoma. The show launches on Prime Video this fall.

Watch the trailer for Truth Seekers above.

Image zoom Amazon Studios