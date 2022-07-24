She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cast and producer on what to expect from Marvel's 'slice of life' comedy

"What's really fun about this show is that, in the Marvel movies we get to see a lot of high stakes events — the universe is going to end, everyone in existence is going to go away. But what happens in between those events?"

You're legally obligated to laugh at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Just kidding! But it is Marvel's first comedy series, and when the cast and producer stopped by EW's Comic-Con video suite on Saturday, they revealed that Disney+'s upcoming legal comedy is different from anything that's come before in the MCU.

"What's really fun about this show is that in the Marvel movies, we get to see a lot of high stakes events — the universe is going to end, everyone in existence is going to go away," executive producer/head writer Jessica Gao says. "But what happens in between those events? What happens on a regular Tuesday when you just have to do laundry? That's really kind of the slice of life that this show explores."

"And someone broke your car when they were throwing it across the way or something," Ginger Gonzaga, who plays Nikki Ramos, jokes. "What are the legal ramifications of that?"

Series star Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), who plays the titular green superhero also known as Jennifer Walters, answers: "A lot of documentation."

Tatiana Maslany Credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty

"This is the show of legal paperwork, which we knew was what the MCU fans were screaming for," Gao quips.

As Marvel's first half-hour comedy series, Gao says it was tough finding the right tone for the show. "I had a very specific idea of the tone that I wanted for the show, having come from comedy and really having thought about it for so long," she says. "But it was really tricky having to balance comedy and being light and irreverent and also very meta and self-aware, but also there's this kind of expectation of being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and balancing all of the action and the drama and the plot, too."

Fresh off of Marvel's massive Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Maslany was still processing the experience of debuting the show's brand-new trailer to thousands of screaming fans. "It was overwhelming," she says. "I think I was in a fugue state. I don't totally know that I took it in. But it was beautiful; everyone was so supportive. The Marvel fans are so wonderful."

Watch the full interview in the video above now.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Aug. 17 on Disney+.

