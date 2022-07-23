Shazam! 2 trailer magics-up Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler, and a dragon

Zachary Levi introduced the clip at Comic-Con's panel for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Magic was in the air at Saturday morning's Comic-Con panel for Shazam! Fury of the Gods as franchise star Zachary Levi introduced the trailer for the DC Comics superhero sequel.

"I don't deserve these powers, if I'm being honest — like, what am I even contributing?" asks Levi's neurotic Shazam at the start of the clip. "There's already a superhero with a red suit with a lightning bolt on it. Aquaman is literally huge and he's so manly. And Batman: so cool. And I'm just me. I feel like a fraud."

Shazam 2 Credit: David F. Sandberg/Twitter

The gag? Turns out, Levi's temporarily grown-up Billy Batson is baring his soul to not a therapist but a pediatrician, albeit one who has the cursed Annabelle doll in his office, an in-joke from filmmaker David F. Sandberg, who directed the 2017 horror prequel Annabelle: Creation.

The rest of the trailer introduces the film's antagonists, the Daughters of Atlas, played by Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler, and Helen Mirren, whose presence inspires another trailer in-joke as Levi's character makes reference to the Mirren-featuring Fast and Furious franchise.

The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods also includes Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, D.J. Cotrona, and Djimon Hounsou. The film hits theaters Dec. 21.

Watch the new trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods below.