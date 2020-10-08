Shaquille O'Neal zoom-bombs The Boys NYCC panel: 'I want to be part of The Seven'

The Boys (and the fans) were in for quite a super surprise during the New York Comic Con panel for The Boys.

On Thursday, while the cast of Amazon Prime Video's subversive superhero series answered fan questions moderated by showrunner Eric Kripke, NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal zoom-bombed in to ask his own question — and play around with some fun filters. "I want to be part of The Seven," the self-described The Boys superfan said. "I also want to know who's the biggest prankster on the set. Let me know!"

O'Neal then gave himself the supe moniker Black Demon while showing off all his "powers" aka video filters and his best evil laugh, making all the cast members laugh and clap. And Jack Quaid, who plays Boys member Hughie, told Kripke to figure out a way to get the NBA all-star into The Seven. Could The Boys see a Shaq cameo in season 3? You never know — Kripke did reveal they're already in the writers room, hard at work on season 3.

And to answer O'Neal's question, the entire cast pointed to Karl Urban as the biggest prankster on set. "Oh, come on, man," Urban said with a laugh while shaking his head. "Laz [Alonso] is a sly prankster. Laz is the one who sets it all up and then just quietly walks away and watches the damage. I've got your number, pal."

Check out the hilarious moment at around 10:50 in the video below, plus check out the entire panel featuring Urban, Quaid, Alonso, Aya Cash, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and Tomer Capon ... and a surprise drop-in from cast member Antony Starr featuring a milk-gurgling moment you don't want to miss (or maybe you do?).

The Boys season 2 finale debuts Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

