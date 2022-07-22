Severance star Tramell Tillman has read what people write about his 'anatomy' on Reddit

"I saw the messages on Reddit were very praiseworthy of my anatomy. One specific area," the actor said. "So then I got off Reddit."

Attendees at Thursday's Severance Comic-Con panel didn't learn much about the show's currently-being-written second season, but they did discover a little about the internet-reading habits of two panelists. Moderator Patton Oswalt admitted to having disappeared down something of a Reddit rabbit hole in preparation for the event, which prompted cast member Tramell Tillman and creator Dan Erickson to reveal that they, too, have looked into what people write online about the science fiction series.

"I have messages that I should go on Reddit and read it," said Tillman, who plays the character of Seth Milchick on the show. "And then I saw the messages on Reddit were very praiseworthy of my anatomy. One specific area. So then I got off Reddit."

"I should really get on Reddit," chimed in costar Adam Scott, prompting much laughter from the crowd.

Tramell Tillman in “Severance,” now streaming on Apple TV+. Tramell Tillman in "Severance" | Credit: Apple TV+

"I was warned not to go on Reddit on the subject of this show at all," Erickson said. "And I held off for about six minutes. And then I was just on it every day for a while. Because it is kind of addictive. It's really interesting to see people's theories and sometimes they have ideas that are better than what I had even thought of."

"But, eventually, I had to sort pull back from that because, as we have gotten more into writing season 2, it's that thing of infinite options, and at some point you have to commit to what you're doing," he continued. "And at that point, I think it would be counterproductive to have all these other voices in your head, great though they may be, and other ideas about where it could go. Because there's an infinite amount of paths that we could take. So I really enjoyed it, but I had to back off in recent weeks."

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — on EW's What to Watch podcast.

Related content: