Severance creators tease season 2: We 'feel a responsibility' to answer season 1 questions

Answers are coming on Severance… hopefully soon.

When series creator and writer Dan Erickson, executive producer and director Ben Stiller, and stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, and Dichen Lachman stopped by EW's Comic-Con video suite Thursday, they revealed that they're currently in prep and about to start shooting season 2 of Apple TV+'s office-set mystery.

While Erickson was pretty cagey about teasing what fans can expect from season 2 — "It has characters and events that take place. We're going to film it so you'll be able to watch it," he quipped — Stiller promised that answers are coming. "There are these very obvious questions that were posed at the end of season 1 that we understand people are wondering about and feel a responsibility in some way to make season 2 a satisfying experience for them in regards to that and in the world of the show," he said.

Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower on 'Severance' Innies unite! Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower on 'Severance' | Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Apple TV+

Severance stars Scott as Mark, an office worker who has undergone a medical procedure to "sever" his office memories from his outside life memories. But he soon begins to uncover a conspiracy and web of lies from both sides of the operation. And if you think you've guessed where Severance is going, Erickson says he hasn't seen a single fan correctly solve the mystery yet. "Not completely, no," he said. "There was someone who had a really interesting theory about Ricken and the three beds and how that tied into the greater mystery and I'm like, 'That's fascinating, but no comment.'"

Stiller has been blown away by how much fans have responded to the show, and how much they keep trying to guess the ending. "I've been amazed by how invested people have become in the world and filled it with their own ideas and questions of what the numbers mean, and even paintings in the show," he said. "They look at everything and find meaning in it. And sometimes there is but sometimes people are just reading into it. That's been cool to see, how invested fans are in the reality of the show."

Watch the video above for more. The first season of Severance is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

