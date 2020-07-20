In addition to celebrating the film's 10th anniversary, the idea behind the reunion was to benefit the charity Water for People, a global nonprofit that helps people bring clean water and sanitation solutions to their communities. As Pill says at the start of a just-released video that documents the event, "We are here to support Water for People. This pandemic has laid bare the huge gaps in critical infrastructure and one of the best ways to prevent the spread of disease isn't available to over three billion people. They don't have clean water, so they can't wash their hands, they don't have sanitation solutions so diseases can spread quickly."

People can donate via the Scott Pilgrim page on the Water for People website. Those who do so will get the chance to win one of the drawings completed by Bryan Lee O'Malley during the course of the table read.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World stars Cera as Scott Pilgrim, a bassist for the fictitious Toronto band Sex Bob-omb, who dumps his high school student girlfriend Knives Chau (Wong) for a Rollerblading Amazon courier named Ramona Flowers (Winstead). The problem? Ramona’s most recent partner, Gideon Graves (Schwartzman), has formed the League of Evil Exes with Ramona’s other former beaus, many of whom Scott battles in fantastical fights.

Released in August 2010, the movie was a box office disappointment but was beloved by many who did see it and rapidly acquired the status of a cult classic. As Evans noted in EW's recent oral history of the film, "The Marvel fan base is rabid, but the Scott Pilgrim fandom is just as dedicated and loyal as any fandom I’ve ever seen."

Dolby Cinema will celebrate the film’s 10-year anniversary with an upcoming theatrical re-release.

EW is thrilled to present the Scott Pilgrim table read video as part of our Fandom Week. Exclusively watch the reunion above.

