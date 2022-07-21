Sarah Michelle Gellar crashes Teen Wolf Comic-Con panel to reveal her role in Wolf Pack

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star is returning to supernatural TV with this new Paramount+ series from writer Jeff Davis.

Teenagers and supernatural monsters go together like peanut butter and chocolate. Who knows that better than Sarah Michelle Gellar? The iconic star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a surprise guest at the Teen Wolf panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday to announce that she will be a part of the upcoming spin-off series Wolf Pack.

In the original MTV series Teen Wolf, Tyler Posey starred as Scott McCall, a young werewolf who took it upon himself to protect his hometown of Beacon Hills from other, more evil werewolves and even worse monsters. But by the time Teen Wolf The Movie hits Paramount+, Scott will be a 50-something warrior ready to pass the torch to a new generation.

Most of the panel was spent discussing Teen Wolf The Movie with Posey, his co-star Tyler Hoechlin, and creator Jeff Davis. But in the final minutes, Davis revealed Gellar's involvement in Wolf Pack, which he is writing and executive producing — and Buffy herself emerged from the shadows to join them on stage at Hall H.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Sarah Michelle Gellar announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that she is joining the Paramount+ series 'Wolf Pack.' | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Everyone knows that Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a huge influence on Teen Wolf," Davis said. "So I always thought it would be amazing if we could bring Sarah Michelle Gellar back to a horror show."

Gellar joked that she will change her name to "Tyler Michelle" to fit in with the other panelists. But she also got serious complimenting Davis' work.

"Everything these guys have been saying about family and the atmosphere of Jeff's shows is really true," Gellar said. "I hope you guys come join us!"

Though not set in Beacon Hills, Wolf Pack will follow young characters reckoning with the supernatural. Based on the book series by Edo van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows four young teenagers who find themselves united by the bite and blood of a werewolf. As previously announced by Paramount+, Wolf Pack will star Armani Jackson as Everett, Bella Shepard as Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna, and Tyler Lawrence Gray as Harlan.

Now, Gellar joins the cast as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles. Gellar is also an executive producer on Wolf Pack, which will be coming to Paramount+ soon.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.