The San Diego Comic-Con panels we're most looking forward to

San Diego Comic-Con has come once again, even if attendees still can't go in person. Organizers are putting on another roster of virtual panels where fans can preview upcoming shows and movies, kicking off Thursday, July 22 and running through Sunday, July 25. To help wade through the vast list of events going on later this month, here are the panels you shouldn't miss.

The Walking Dead final season panel

When: Saturday, July 24 at 3 p.m. PT

It's been just about 11 years since The Walking Dead TV series became a phenomenon on AMC, and with 10 seasons under their belt, the cast and crew are mapping out plans for one last expanded hoorah. Because of the pandemic, a few things had to change, and now season 11 — the final season — will consist of 22 episodes that will rollout through 2022. We've seen a fairly common wealth of teases (hint, hint) for what's coming up, but with the first of the new episodes premiering this Aug. 22, we can expect a lot more. As is common with Walking Dead Comic-Con panels, we can anticipate a new trailer. Plus, AMC is also bringing spin-off shows Fear the Walking Dead (July 24 at 1 p.m. PT) and The Walking Dead: World Beyond (July 24 at 2 p.m. PT) to the Con to discuss how the franchise continues to expand.

Snake Eyes panel

When: Wednesday, July 21 at 1 p.m. PT

Henry Golding will join his fellow Snake Eyes stars Samara Weaving, Andrew Koji, Iko Uwais, Úrsula Corberó, Haruka Abe, and Takehiro Hira, as well as G.I. Joe comic book writer Larry Hama to tee up the upcoming movie. The film marks a new age for the franchise as it starts fresh with an origin story for the katana-wielding Joe known as Snake Eyes, detailing his beginnings with Storm Shadow and the Arashikage ninja clan. Meanwhile, the movie hits theaters a couple days later on the 23rd.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two panel

When: Friday, July 23 at 3 p.m. PT

There's a lot going for this animated Batman story. The cast: Jensen Ackles of Supernatural fame as the Dark Knight; Troy Baker, the voice of Joel in the Last of Us video games, as Joker; Katee Sackoff, last seen on The Mandalorian, as Poison Ivy; veteran voice actress Julie Nathanson (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War) as Gilda Dent. The story: the famous 12-issue Batman: The Long Halloween comic series realized on screen in animated form. The hype: Part One released in June, and now it's time to preview the second and final installment, debuting July 27, with a panel.

The full list of panels will be posted on the Comic-Con website.

This article will be updated as more panels are announced.