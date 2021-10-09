Saga is finally coming back from hiatus with new issue in January

Brian K. Vaughan announced at New York Comic Con that his popular space opera comic with Fiona Staples will return soon for the second half of its run.

Saga

The day that comic fans have awaited for more than two years has arrived. At his New York Comic Con panel on Saturday, writer Brian K. Vaughan announced that Saga — his acclaimed space opera comic with artist Fiona Staples — will finally be returning to comic stands with issue #55 in January.

"Other than my own family, collaborating with Fiona Staples on Saga is the most important thing in my life, so I can't thank readers and retailers enough for their patience," Vaughan said in a statement. "I think our next 54 issues will be even more shocking, strange, and spectacular than the first 54, so we can't wait to be back on the shelves at your local comic shop soon."

Saga, which was EW's favorite comic of the past decade, follows the upbringing of Hazel. Her parents Marko and Alanna hail from two opposing factions of a galaxy-wide war, making Hazel a unique person and a symbol of possible peace. Some time will have passed between the events of issue #54 and when readers see her again. What is she up to these days? We'll have to wait a bit longer to find out.

Saga Cover Credit: Fiona Staples for Image Comics

Saga Reveal Brian K. Vaughan announces the long-awaited news of 'Saga' return to fans at New York Comic Con | Credit: Image Comics

"I've really missed connecting with readers through the pages of Saga, so I'm thrilled to roll up my sleeves and dive into this world again," Staples said. "The next arc is already going places I never imagined. I'm so grateful that we're able to keep doing this!"

Saga #54 was published in July 2018 and ended with one hell of a cliffhanger. When EW asked Vaughan and Staples at the time about their reasons for taking a hiatus, Staples cited "feelings of mild burnout" after six years of making the decade's best comic on relentless monthly deadlines (Saga is almost unique in modern mainstream collaborative comics for never once featuring a guest artist), combined with the sheer emotional toll of those final pre-hiatus issues.

"We just knew there was gonna be a point where we'd need to regroup and take a breath," Vaughan told EW at the time. "We knew once we got specifically to this point there would be a chance for both of us to pause and spend time with our actual families before returning to our fictional ones."

But now the break is over. Saga will kick off the second half of its run with a double-sized issue (44 issues for the same old $2.99 price point). Find Saga #55 on Jan. 26, 2022 wherever comics are sold.