Watch the RWBY volume 8 clip from Rooster Teeth's Comic-Con panel

RWBY cast member Barbara Dunkelman teased volume 8 of the animated fantasy show at Rooster Teeth's Comic-Con panel on Saturday.

"It's always a fun little game to try to describe the theme of a season without spoiling anything," said Dunkelman, who voices the character Yang on the show. "But I would say, especially for Yang and maybe some others, I feel like the theme is distrust, in a way, which I know sounds very mysterious. I feel like, especially with Yang, I feel like an overall theme, [is] just because you like someone or respect someone or someone is close to you, doesn't necessarily mean you have to believe everything they do or say. And I feel like that is a very big part of this season."

RWBY is set in a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, and humanity’s hope lies with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses.

Dunkelman was joined on the panel by RWBY showrunner Kerry Shawcross, Torrian Crawford, and Fiona Nova for Red vs Blue: Zero, Yssa Badiola for Recorded by Arizal, and special guest F.J. DeSanto for Transformers: War for Cybertron.

RWBY volume 8 will premiere later this year.

Watch a clip from RWBY which premiered at the Rooster Teeth panel above and exclusively read the volume 8 synopsis below.

Our heroes' worst fears have finally been realized: Salem is here, and the timing couldn't be worse for the divided Kingdom of Atlas. Fear has turned friends into enemies, while doubt threatens to splinter humanity's remaining allies. With both Salem and Ironwood stacking the odds against them, and the fate of Remnant at stake, it's up to team RWBY to make their play before it's too late.

