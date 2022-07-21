Rugrats star teases beautiful season 2 of animated reboot and special bond with grown-up fans

The voice actors have finished recording their parts for second run of shows.

The Rugrats team popped by EW's Comic-Con suite on Thursday to reveal they have been hard at work on season 2 of the animated show's revival-reboot.

"We've recorded all 13 of them," said executive producer Eryk Casemiro, "and we're starting to see some of the very first episodes of that season as well, [of] which we'll share a tease, I think, at the panel."

"The CGI is beautiful!" enthused E.G. Daily who voices the character Tommy Pickles on the show.

Rugrats Rugrats | Credit: Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Daily and Cheryl Chase, who voices Angelica Pickles, also spoke about the emotional responses they receive when they meet fans of the show.

"When the grown-up fans meet me, and they find out who I am, they say, 'You are my childhood! I grew up with you!'" said Chase. "A lot of them, they have hard times growing up and they always say how Rugrats pulled them through, and made them feel like they belonged. Rugrats is such a special family, even if they didn't have a good family growing up in their house, they identified with the Rugrats and wanted to be connected to them."

"To me that's a beautiful thing, to have affected and impacted people," said Daily. "Our episodes are so beautifully-written, they're funny and goofy and they're big and crazy, but they also tap into such beautiful subject matters and different cultures and different religions. I love [that] everybody's included in Rugrats."

Watch EW's interview with Casemiro, Daily, Chase, and Charlet Chung, who voices Kimi, above.

