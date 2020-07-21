Roswell, New Mexico type TV Show network The CW genre Sci-fi

Drama

Planning on binging Roswell, New Mexico but don't have time to make it through the entire two seasons? The show's cast is here to help.

During an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's Quick Binge, Jeanine Mason (Liz Ortecho), Michael Vlamis (Michael Guerin) and Heather Hemmens (Maria DeMarco) shared which episodes of the CW series you should absolutely binge. "I shouldn't do this because honestly you should watch every single episode of every season because it's a beautiful show," concedes Vlamis, before joining the others in selecting a few installments.

First up, Hemmens recommends you start with season one, episode three ("Tearin' Up My Heart"), then Mason suggests moving onto season one, episode four ("Where Have all the Cowboys Gone"). "It’s just a crucial episode to Max (Nathan Dean Parson) and Liz and their love story evolving during that first season," says Mason. "It takes places in the diner and it’s late night and it’s empty. The two of them are trying to find each other; they’re trying to find their way back to each other and we start negotiating the space, walking slowly towards each other. The way they’re taking inches and just trying to find each other, I find it just so beautiful and romantic and really symbolic of the kind of relationship Max and Liz have — the way that they’re able to stay good to each other even when it seems bleakest and dimmest for them."

Next, Vlamis wants you to watch the first season's sixth episode, "Smells Like Teen Spirit" — a flashback episode that sees the core cast as teens and gives some insight into how they became the adults we know today. “It’s sad, it’s beautiful, it’s a really well-rounded episode," says Vlamis. "There’s a little CGI to our faces, so if my chin looks a little smaller, that’s why."

After you make your way through season one, episode 9 ("Songs About Texas"), season one, episode 12 ("Creep") and the season two premiere "Stay (I Missed You)," the cast recommends jumping to the second season's sixth episode, intriguingly titled, "Sex and Candy." "It’s perhaps our most outlandish," says Mason. "It feels like you’re watching a ‘90s movie in parts of it. It also features lot of loveliness, first-date vibes by Max and Liz and some of the most gorgeous stuff we’ve ever shot with the sunset, horseback riding. It just puts Santa Fe, New Mexico, the stunning place we get to shoot, front and center."

Adds Hemmens, "It’s like a little mini-horror movie all packed into one episode. You’ve got Michael, Maria and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) in love, and you also have Maria being chased through a corn field by an axe murderer. It’s just fun stuff!"

There you have it: Axe murderers, sunsets and CGI-chins. Get to binging.

