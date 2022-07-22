Rick and Morty: Vindicators creator had to ask Christian Slater to deliver a line 'more like you hate women'

Sarah Carbiener, the creator of the Vindicators spin-off of Rick and Morty, had nothing but praise for her cast of voice actors on the adult animated comedy. But there's one moment she brought up that proved the acting might of Christian Slater.

The star of True Romance and Dirty John was delivering a particular line while recording his part on the web-series spin-off series to Rick and Morty.

"I remember working with Christian Slater and I was like, 'Yeah, but can you say that more like you hate women,'" Carbiener recalls in an interview at EW's Comic-Con suite on Friday. "And he's like [pauses] 'Okay, got it. Got it, got it, got it.' And then he did it, and it was exactly what I was asking for. I don't think you can ask a lot of people to deliver a line more like they hate women and they would deliver it on the next take. Only Christian Slater."

"He loves women!" Carbiener quickly clarifies. "I'm not saying Christian Slater hates women."

Carbiener co-wrote the 2017 episode of Rick and Morty "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender" with Erica Rosbe, which serves as the basis for the spin-off. (Rosbe is also an executive producer on the digital series.) Slater voices the role of Vance Maximus, a member of the Vindicators, a superhero team also comprised of Supernova, Million Ants, Alan Rails, Crocubot, and (on occasion) Noob Noob.

The spin-off, comprised of 10 shorts to debut across Adult Swim's digital platforms, will see the group fighting crime, averting genocides, and generally yukking it up without Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith.

"We didn't want to do anything that discredited the original episode," Carbiener tells EW. "We wanted to make sure we preserved that story. It just felt like it would be distracting and not cool [if we didn't]. When we did the shorts, we went nuts with the tone. There's 10 of them and they are all wildly different."

One particular aspect Carbiener was eager to explore was the love triangle between Supernova, Alan Rails, and Million Ants from "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender."

"It's not so much we didn't get to portray it the first time around, but getting to explore it now is really cool," she says. "And that was one of the first things we thought of: 'Oh, I wanna see that train wreck.'"

