Regé-Jean Page says he 'had the best ass of my life' making Dungeons & Dragons

If you thought Regé-Jean Page looked like a snack on Bridgerton, you might want to check out his upcoming movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. We're just saying.

During a lively Comic-Con panel on Thursday with the film's cast and creators that delivered a first look at the fantasy epic, Page divulged that he had "the best ass" of his life while working out for the film.

"Lots of push-ups, lots of sit-ups," Page said of the training process. "I got to swing a sword around for a living. Do you know what I mean? That is everything that you'd want growing up. And coming into this, I got really, really good with the swords. It was lots and lots of stunts training, so my thighs were killing me and I had the best ass of my life."

"You could wash clothes on 'em!" Michelle Rodriguez, one of his co-stars, shouted as the crowd applauded.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Regé-Jean Page plays a paladin in 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.' | Credit: Paramount Pictures

"It was just the best time you could possibly imagine on this job. I spent time training and slaying dragons," Page added.

Hugh Grant, who had been making a lot of S&M dungeon master jokes throughout the panel, said, "It was really getting my bottom into shape, as well."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves uses the lore of the long-running role-playing game to create a story about a group of disparate individuals coming together for a heist that soon becomes far greater when they accidentally unleash a terrible evil unto the world.

Producer Jeremy Latcham told EW in an interview ahead of the Comic-Con panel Thursday that Page's character is "the ultimate paladin." He explains, "He is holy, smart, on point, just very, very determined, and does not love the vibe of some of the other people in the group because he's a very moral man. He represents the player who takes [the Dungeons & Dragons game] too seriously."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page team up to look for a rare helmet in 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.' | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Rodriguez, who plays a barbarian called Holga, also had a great deal of working out to do in preparation for the part. She says she gained about 10 pounds of muscle. "Lots of working out, lots of protein shakes, lots of gas," she joked.

Chris Pine, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis also star in the film, which is set to hit theaters on March 3, 2023. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley direct Dungeons & Dragons based off a screenplay they wrote with Michael Gilio — which is based on a story by Gilio and Chris McKay. (The film has been in development for some time.)

"It starts as a heist movie and then it becomes something much greater when they realize the stakes are much, much bigger than what they're after," Daley told EW. "It's them facing the reality of being better than what they ever thought they could be to essentially save the city."

